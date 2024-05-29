Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 17.22% in the March 2024 quarter

ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 17.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Sales decline 8.56% to Rs 1867.96 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering declined 17.22% to Rs 71.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.56% to Rs 1867.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2042.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.01% to Rs 243.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 196.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.81% to Rs 6219.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6399.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1867.962042.74 -9 6219.346399.04 -3 OPM %7.378.05 -8.017.10 - PBDT130.62152.57 -14 460.40394.33 17 PBT102.42125.80 -19 354.16290.03 22 NP71.3086.13 -17 243.67196.49 24

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

