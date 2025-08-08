Ecoplast consolidated net profit declines 19.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 34.33 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast declined 19.38% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 34.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.34.3330.408.429.703.743.952.793.302.082.58

