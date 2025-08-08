Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ecoplast consolidated net profit declines 19.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Ecoplast consolidated net profit declines 19.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 34.33 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast declined 19.38% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 34.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales34.3330.40 13 OPM %8.429.70 -PBDT3.743.95 -5 PBT2.793.30 -15 NP2.082.58 -19

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

