Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 184.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 127.55% to Rs 942.42 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 184.13% to Rs 137.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 127.55% to Rs 942.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 414.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.942.42414.1621.1615.27185.2367.34174.0161.34137.3248.33

