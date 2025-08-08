Syncom Formulations (India) consolidated net profit rises 106.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.97% to Rs 116.90 crore

Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) rose 106.42% to Rs 15.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.97% to Rs 116.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.116.9087.2613.5211.9821.5911.4020.2510.1015.757.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News