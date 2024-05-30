Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 52.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 52.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024
Sales decline 8.02% to Rs 415.39 crore

Net profit of Rana Sugars declined 52.16% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.02% to Rs 415.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 451.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 55.88% to Rs 27.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.14% to Rs 1592.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1627.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales415.39451.62 -8 1592.631627.48 -2 OPM %8.7312.74 -5.206.96 - PBDT32.7257.11 -43 72.32113.82 -36 PBT21.7647.71 -54 36.9882.48 -55 NP21.7045.36 -52 27.9763.40 -56

First Published: May 30 2024

