Rander Corporation standalone net profit declines 82.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 82.40% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net profit of Rander Corporation declined 82.98% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 82.40% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

