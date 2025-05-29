Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 0.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 0.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.29% to Rs 21.42 crore

Net profit of Ranjan Polysters rose 0.60% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.21% to Rs 8.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.36% to Rs 85.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales21.4224.42 -12 85.4693.26 -8 OPM %12.6113.27 -16.1812.45 - PBDT2.812.90 -3 13.1710.13 30 PBT2.252.33 -3 10.977.87 39 NP1.681.67 1 8.525.71 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Crestchem standalone net profit declines 7.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JMG Corporation standalone net profit rises 757.14% in the March 2025 quarter

GTN Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story