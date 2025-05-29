Ranjan Polysters standalone net profit rises 0.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.29% to Rs 21.42 croreNet profit of Ranjan Polysters rose 0.60% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.29% to Rs 21.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.21% to Rs 8.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.36% to Rs 85.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content