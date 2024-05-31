Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.88% to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales01.09 -100 10.8915.10 -28 OPM %0-40.37 --37.101.59 - PBDT-2.520.01 PL -2.031.11 PL PBT-2.520.01 PL -2.031.10 PL NP-1.790.11 PL -1.370.98 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Zodiac Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 158.77% in the December 2023 quarter

Zodiac Energy standalone net profit rises 253.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Sucrose standalone net profit rises 37.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sreechem Resins reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ganon Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Mayukh Dealtrade consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story