Indian Sucrose standalone net profit rises 37.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Sales rise 37.87% to Rs 260.87 crore

Net profit of Indian Sucrose rose 37.71% to Rs 32.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.87% to Rs 260.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.13% to Rs 32.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 528.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 451.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales260.87189.22 38 528.62451.77 17 OPM %18.7418.28 -13.0414.34 - PBDT46.1130.78 50 55.6350.64 10 PBT43.1527.75 55 44.2942.21 5 NP32.1023.31 38 32.7530.01 9

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

