Ranjit Securities standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Ranjit Securities declined 60.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.150.19-6.6726.320.070.130.060.110.040.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp