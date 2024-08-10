Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.32% to Rs 10.89 crore

Net Loss of Rapicut Carbides reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.32% to Rs 10.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.8912.28 -11 OPM %-4.13-2.12 -PBDT-0.43-0.25 -72 PBT-0.55-0.39 -41 NP-0.57-0.40 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 15: Aditi, Diksha in action; Reetika's QF bout underway

Govt should have nullified SC's 'creamy layer' judgement via Parl: Kharge

Latest LIVE: CAS to give decision on Vinesh's appeal this evening

Sovereign green bonds trading at IFSC to start in 2nd half of FY25: RBI Guv

Congress slams govt over bid to privatise steel plants, suffocate industry

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story