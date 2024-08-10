Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 4.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 114.60 croreNet profit of Vraj Iron & Steel declined 4.84% to Rs 15.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 114.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales114.60105.68 8 OPM %18.3920.60 -PBDT21.8223.15 -6 PBT20.5221.70 -5 NP15.5416.33 -5
