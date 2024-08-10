Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 4.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Vraj Iron & Steel consolidated net profit declines 4.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 114.60 crore

Net profit of Vraj Iron & Steel declined 4.84% to Rs 15.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 114.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales114.60105.68 8 OPM %18.3920.60 -PBDT21.8223.15 -6 PBT20.5221.70 -5 NP15.5416.33 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 15: Aditi, Diksha in action; Reetika's QF bout at 4:25 PM

Congress slams govt over bid to privatise steel plants, suffocate industry

Verdict on Vinesh Phogat's silver medal at Paris Olympics by 9:30 pm today

Vertoz Delivers Strong Start to Q1 FY25 Revenue and EBIDTA at All- Time Highs, PAT sees 61.94% Growth

PM Modi to release 109 high yielding, climate resilient varieties of crops

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story