Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 433.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rapid Investments rose 433.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.03% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.550.3925.457.690.180.040.180.040.160.03

