Lemon Tree Hotels launches fifth property in Himachal Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the opening of its fifth property in Himachal Pradesh, the Lemon Tree Hotels, Kufri.

The new hotel, featuring 49 rooms and suites, will be opened in two phases. As part of Phase - I, 32 rooms and suites have opened on Friday, 25 July 2025, along with a multi-cuisine restaurant, a fitness center, an open deck Jacuzzi and other public areas. The remaining 17 rooms, along with a rejuvenating spa, will open shortly, as part of Phase - II.

The hotel is managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary and the hotel management arm of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Lemon Tree Hotels' principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc., under the brand names Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima, and Keys Lite.

The company reported a 26.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.64 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.64% to Rs 378.51 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The scrip declined 1.76% to end at Rs 153.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

