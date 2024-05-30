Rasandik Engineering Industries India reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.12% to Rs 18.96 crore

Net profit of Rasandik Engineering Industries India reported to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.12% to Rs 18.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.51% to Rs 86.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 150.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

