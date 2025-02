U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit declines 55.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.72% to Rs 14.83 crore

Net profit of U. Y. Fincorp declined 55.63% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 54.72% to Rs 14.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.8332.7515.7816.893.026.322.576.282.094.71

