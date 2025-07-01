Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 3% YoY in June 25

Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 3% YoY in June 25

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Ashok Leyland reported a 3% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 15,333 units in June 2025 from 14,940 units sold in June 2024.

The companys total domestic sales fell 1% YoY to 14,184 units in the month of June.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) declined 2% to 8,869 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) rose 2% to 5,315 units in June 2025 compared to June 2024.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.

The company reported a 38.4% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,245.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, compared to Rs 900.41 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 5.68% to Rs 11,906.71 crore posted in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 11,266.66 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.26% to Rs 251.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

