Ashok Leyland's total sales rises 3% YoY in June 25

Ashok Leyland reported a 3% rise in total commercial vehicle sales to 15,333 units in June 2025 from 14,940 units sold in June 2024.

The companys total domestic sales fell 1% YoY to 14,184 units in the month of June.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) declined 2% to 8,869 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCV) rose 2% to 5,315 units in June 2025 compared to June 2024.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings, and castings.