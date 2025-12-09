RateGain integrates its UNO Booking Engine with PayU

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the integration of its UNO Booking Engine with PayU, India's leading diversified fintech platform. The collaboration is a step forward in strengthening India's Swadeshi technology ecosystem - bringing together two homegrown innovators to deliver AI-powered booking and digital payment checkout experiences designed for Indian hotels and travelers.

RateGain's UNO Booking Engine helps hotels turn website traffic into confirmed bookings through AI-powered personalization, real-time parity assurance, 3-step checkout and smart upselling, making every booking more profitable.

With the addition of PayU, hotels can now offer guests a secure, seamless payment checkout experiences with multiple localized payment options, including UPI, wallets, cards, and Pay Later. The integration ensures end-to-end transaction security and reliability while reducing friction during checkouthelping hotels increase conversions and strengthen guest trust.