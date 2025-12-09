Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain integrates its UNO Booking Engine with PayU

RateGain integrates its UNO Booking Engine with PayU

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies announced the integration of its UNO Booking Engine with PayU, India's leading diversified fintech platform. The collaboration is a step forward in strengthening India's Swadeshi technology ecosystem - bringing together two homegrown innovators to deliver AI-powered booking and digital payment checkout experiences designed for Indian hotels and travelers.

RateGain's UNO Booking Engine helps hotels turn website traffic into confirmed bookings through AI-powered personalization, real-time parity assurance, 3-step checkout and smart upselling, making every booking more profitable.

With the addition of PayU, hotels can now offer guests a secure, seamless payment checkout experiences with multiple localized payment options, including UPI, wallets, cards, and Pay Later. The integration ensures end-to-end transaction security and reliability while reducing friction during checkouthelping hotels increase conversions and strengthen guest trust.

''Hotels today need more than just a booking-engine-led traveler experience - they need an ecosystem that builds guest trust and drives profitability, said Ashish Sikka, Business Head, UNO Platforms, RateGain. Our partnership with PayU strengthens that ecosystem by bringing together seamless checkout, secure payments, and a frictionless booking journey, helping hotels turn every direct interaction into a trusted, revenue-generating moment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

