Sambhv Steel jumps after board OKs capacity expansion plans

Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Sambhv Steel Tubes rallied 4.90% to Rs 96.40 after the company's board approved an expansion plan to increase manufacturing capacity of stainless steel cold rolled coils & pre-galvanized (GP) coils, aiming to meet the rising demand for its products.

Currently, the company operates a cold rolling mill (CRM) and bright annealing (BA) Line with an annual capacity of 58,000 MT, running at 86% utilization. Its continuous galvanising line (CGL) also has a capacity of 58,000 MT, operating at full utilization.

As a part of expansion, the company will add another 58,000 MT each to its CRM & BA Line and CGL, taking the total annual capacity to 1,16,000 MT. The expansion will involve an investment of Rs 50 crore and is expected to be operational by Q4 FY26.

Sambhv Steel Tubes is a key player in Indias ERW steel pipes and structural tubes market, offering a diverse portfolio of in-house manufactured steel products.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 468.8% to Rs 30.60 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 5.38 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 83.4% YoY to Rs 580.17 crore in Q2 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

