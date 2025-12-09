Sambhv Steel jumps after board OKs capacity expansion plans

Sambhv Steel Tubes rallied 4.90% to Rs 96.40 after the company's board approved an expansion plan to increase manufacturing capacity of stainless steel cold rolled coils & pre-galvanized (GP) coils, aiming to meet the rising demand for its products.Currently, the company operates a cold rolling mill (CRM) and bright annealing (BA) Line with an annual capacity of 58,000 MT, running at 86% utilization. Its continuous galvanising line (CGL) also has a capacity of 58,000 MT, operating at full utilization.
As a part of expansion, the company will add another 58,000 MT each to its CRM & BA Line and CGL, taking the total annual capacity to 1,16,000 MT. The expansion will involve an investment of Rs 50 crore and is expected to be operational by Q4 FY26.
Sambhv Steel Tubes is a key player in Indias ERW steel pipes and structural tubes market, offering a diverse portfolio of in-house manufactured steel products.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 468.8% to Rs 30.60 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 5.38 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales jumped 83.4% YoY to Rs 580.17 crore in Q2 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app