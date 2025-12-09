Sambhv Steel jumps after board OKs capacity expansion plans

Sambhv Steel Tubes rallied 4.90% to Rs 96.40 after the company's board approved an expansion plan to increase manufacturing capacity of stainless steel cold rolled coils & pre-galvanized (GP) coils, aiming to meet the rising demand for its products.

Currently, the company operates a cold rolling mill (CRM) and bright annealing (BA) Line with an annual capacity of 58,000 MT, running at 86% utilization. Its continuous galvanising line (CGL) also has a capacity of 58,000 MT, operating at full utilization.

As a part of expansion, the company will add another 58,000 MT each to its CRM & BA Line and CGL, taking the total annual capacity to 1,16,000 MT. The expansion will involve an investment of Rs 50 crore and is expected to be operational by Q4 FY26.