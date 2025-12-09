Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet inducts two Boeing 737 aircraft

SpiceJet inducts two Boeing 737 aircraft

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
SpiceJet has inducted two Boeing 737 aircraft into its fleet, further strengthening its operational capability and capacity across key domestic and international routes.

Both aircraft have completed all regulatory formalities and have already entered commercial service. They commenced operations on November 26 and 29, respectively, and are currently deployed on key routes including Delhi-Bangkok, Ahmedabad-Dubai and Ahmedabad-Kolkata.

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

