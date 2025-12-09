Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Post Monsoon season rainfall up 23% compared to long period average

Post Monsoon season rainfall up 23% compared to long period average

Image
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
A latest update from India Meteorological Department or IMD offered analysis of weekly overall rainfall distribution during the week-ending on 03rd December and the Post-Monsoon Seasons Rainfall Scenario (01.10.2025 to 03.12.2025). IMD noted that for the country as a whole, the weekly cumulative All India Rainfall (ending on 03rd December) in % departure from its long period average (LPA) is - 21%. However, all India Seasonal cumulative rainfall % departure during this years Post- Monsoon Season Rainfall (01.10.2025 to 03.12.2025) is +23%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rishabh Instruments rises on securing Rs 10-cr European order

Sambhv Steel jumps after board OKs capacity expansion plans

TV Vision Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at ERIS Lifesciences Ltd counter

Suzlon Energy Ltd up for third straight session

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story