RateGain integrates Model Context Protocol for its Booking Engine

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies announced the introduction of the industry's first Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration for its Booking Engine, available within Claude and other AI assistants.

This breakthrough further strengthens RateGain's position as an AI-first company by expanding the AI capabilities of UNO, its unified platform designed to simplify hotel commerce and power every step of the guest journey. According to KPMG, 66% of consumers now use AI tools in their daily lives, highlighting the urgency for hotels to stay aligned with this shift. The MCP integration for RateGain's Booking Engine enables hoteliers and travel providers to deliver seamless conversational booking experiences to their guests, a first for the hospitality sector.

For customers, this innovation enables faster adoption of conversational AI without heavy investment or complex integrations. Guests can simply search, compare, and book rooms using natural language with AI assistants and chatbots, helping hotels improve conversion, enhance guest experience, and stay competitive.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Sikka, Business Head, UNO Platforms, RateGain, said, At RateGain, our mission is to help the world travel more by constantly reimagining how technology can simplify the journey. As travel discovery moves from clicks to conversations, the MCP integration for our Booking Engine is another step in UNO's AI roadmap, empowering our customers to make their booking channels conversational and ensuring they are not just visible but bookable across every channel where guests explore and plan.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

