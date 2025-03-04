RateGain partners with Mews for technology integration

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) has announced a significant partnership with Mews, the industry-leading hospitality cloud and Property Management System (PMS) provider. With decades of leadership in their industry, RateGain and Mews are joining forces to redefine how hoteliers manage their operations, optimize guest experiences, and unlock new revenue streams.

This collaboration between two industry giants brings together RateGain's cutting-edge Channel Manager and Mews' native, cloud-based PMS. This integration will allow hotels to seamlessly manage rates, inventory, and reservations across over 400 distribution channels using RateGain's channel manager. Designed to achieve more revenue with less effort, the channel manager is easy to use, self-serve and fully automated, saving crucial hours in product creation, mapping, and distributing rates & inventory.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News