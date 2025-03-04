Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain partners with Mews for technology integration

RateGain partners with Mews for technology integration

Image
Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) has announced a significant partnership with Mews, the industry-leading hospitality cloud and Property Management System (PMS) provider. With decades of leadership in their industry, RateGain and Mews are joining forces to redefine how hoteliers manage their operations, optimize guest experiences, and unlock new revenue streams.

This collaboration between two industry giants brings together RateGain's cutting-edge Channel Manager and Mews' native, cloud-based PMS. This integration will allow hotels to seamlessly manage rates, inventory, and reservations across over 400 distribution channels using RateGain's channel manager. Designed to achieve more revenue with less effort, the channel manager is easy to use, self-serve and fully automated, saving crucial hours in product creation, mapping, and distributing rates & inventory.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JSW Energy adds wind power capacity of 159 MW; total operational capacity rises to 8,400 MW

MPS Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Concord Biotech invest Rs 6.09 cr in Clean Max

Firstsource Solutions opens new headquarters and AI Innovation Lab in Melbourne, Australia

India's R&D spending nearly doubled in last decade

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story