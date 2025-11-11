Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.42% to Rs 295.06 crore

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies declined 2.30% to Rs 51.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 295.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 277.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.295.06277.2618.1821.7274.8877.2165.5368.5051.0152.21

