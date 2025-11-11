Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Sales rise 6.42% to Rs 295.06 crore

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies declined 2.30% to Rs 51.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 295.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 277.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales295.06277.26 6 OPM %18.1821.72 -PBDT74.8877.21 -3 PBT65.5368.50 -4 NP51.0152.21 -2

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

