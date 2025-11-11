Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 82.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.40% to Rs 66.99 crore

Net profit of Dhabriya Polywood rose 82.06% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 66.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.66.9958.0520.4115.8012.388.109.835.927.614.18

