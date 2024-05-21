Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 48.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 48.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 39.84% to Rs 255.81 crore

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 48.03% to Rs 50.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.84% to Rs 255.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 112.56% to Rs 145.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.35% to Rs 957.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 565.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales255.81182.93 40 957.03565.13 69 OPM %21.2117.60 -19.8214.98 - PBDT74.9936.66 105 229.91103.07 123 PBT65.4525.85 153 188.8767.26 181 NP50.0233.79 48 145.3968.40 113

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

