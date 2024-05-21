Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 38.25% in the March 2024 quarter

S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 38.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 295.13 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels rose 38.25% to Rs 28.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 295.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.65% to Rs 89.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.60% to Rs 1087.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1080.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales295.13275.16 7 1087.361080.86 1 OPM %13.8214.45 -14.5113.46 - PBDT39.3234.58 14 155.39146.92 6 PBT29.8325.42 17 117.64110.76 6 NP28.4820.60 38 89.6882.54 9

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

