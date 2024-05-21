S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 38.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 295.13 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels rose 38.25% to Rs 28.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 295.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.65% to Rs 89.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.60% to Rs 1087.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1080.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

295.13275.161087.361080.8613.8214.4514.5113.4639.3234.58155.39146.9229.8325.42117.64110.7628.4820.6089.6882.54

