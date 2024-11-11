Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit declines 17.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.14% to Rs 389.99 croreNet profit of Gateway Distriparks declined 17.93% to Rs 59.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.14% to Rs 389.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 398.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales389.99398.53 -2 OPM %24.7525.91 -PBDT90.7795.87 -5 PBT65.1572.77 -10 NP59.9173.00 -18
