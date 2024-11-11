Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit declines 17.93% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.14% to Rs 389.99 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks declined 17.93% to Rs 59.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.14% to Rs 389.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 398.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.389.99398.5324.7525.9190.7795.8765.1572.7759.9173.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News