Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 14.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.46% to Rs 230.63 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 14.57% to Rs 31.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.46% to Rs 230.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 231.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.230.63231.7014.1515.8441.3747.8438.8445.3831.8537.28

