Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 82.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 21.23% to Rs 260.01 crore

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies rose 82.18% to Rs 45.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.23% to Rs 260.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 214.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales260.01214.48 21 OPM %19.1417.62 -PBDT67.7343.44 56 PBT58.2432.11 81 NP45.3824.91 82

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

