Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Juniper Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.67 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Juniper Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.67 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 199.69 crore

Net profit of Juniper Hotels reported to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 199.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 167.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales199.69167.65 19 OPM %31.4137.62 -PBDT39.610.18 21906 PBT13.09-19.18 LP NP11.67-10.85 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

From Paris to Los Angeles: How the city is preparing for the 2028 Olympics

LIVE news updates: IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for sixth consecutive year

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 12: Sensex, Nifty end amid Hindenburg-led volatility; Ola zooms 20%

Raksha Bandhan 2024: History, significance and shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi

India's merchandise exports growth may slow to 4% in Sep quarter: Exim Bank

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story