Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Texel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.06% to Rs 23.73 crore

Net Loss of Texel Industries reported to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 23.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.7324.48 -3 OPM %2.362.29 -PBDT-0.42-1.01 58 PBT-1.58-2.36 33 NP-1.58-2.36 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

From Paris to Los Angeles: How the city is preparing for the 2028 Olympics

LIVE news updates: IIT Madras tops NIRF rankings for sixth consecutive year

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 12: Sensex, Nifty end amid Hindenburg-led volatility; Ola zooms 20%

Raksha Bandhan 2024: History, significance and shubh muhurat to tie Rakhi

India's merchandise exports growth may slow to 4% in Sep quarter: Exim Bank

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story