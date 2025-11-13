Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 242.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 99.43% to Rs 3.47 crore

Net profit of Helpage Finlease rose 242.31% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 99.43% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.471.7495.1090.231.250.391.200.350.890.26

