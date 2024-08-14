Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 30.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 58.52% to Rs 182.41 crore

Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) rose 30.67% to Rs 172.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 131.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.52% to Rs 182.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 115.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales182.41115.07 59 OPM %98.6098.65 -PBDT177.74111.75 59 PBT177.69111.68 59 NP172.26131.83 31

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

