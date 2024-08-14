Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 30.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.52% to Rs 182.41 crore

Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) rose 30.67% to Rs 172.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 131.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.52% to Rs 182.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 115.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.182.41115.0798.6098.65177.74111.75177.69111.68172.26131.83

