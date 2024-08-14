Sical Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.97 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.93% to Rs 41.98 crore

Net Loss of Sical Logistics reported to Rs 17.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.93% to Rs 41.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.41.9869.893.628.80-6.234.96-17.30-8.04-17.97-13.39

