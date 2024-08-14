Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sical Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.97 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 39.93% to Rs 41.98 crore

Net Loss of Sical Logistics reported to Rs 17.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.93% to Rs 41.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales41.9869.89 -40 OPM %3.628.80 -PBDT-6.234.96 PL PBT-17.30-8.04 -115 NP-17.97-13.39 -34

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

