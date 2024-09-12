Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 3849.35, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.94% in last one year as compared to a 24.58% spurt in NIFTY and a 31.42% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3849.35, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 25003.7. The Sensex is at 81679.08, up 0.19%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has risen around 6.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9028.2, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45465 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.52 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

