Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit declines 38.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.83% to Rs 142.04 crore

Net profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering declined 38.69% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.83% to Rs 142.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 150.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.00% to Rs 31.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.10% to Rs 595.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 479.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

142.04150.83595.38479.753.169.298.399.517.1512.0744.9134.735.5811.0139.0930.715.619.1531.0525.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News