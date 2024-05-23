Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit declines 38.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit declines 38.69% in the March 2024 quarter

May 23 2024
Sales decline 5.83% to Rs 142.04 crore

Net profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering declined 38.69% to Rs 5.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.83% to Rs 142.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 150.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.00% to Rs 31.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.10% to Rs 595.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 479.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales142.04150.83 -6 595.38479.75 24 OPM %3.169.29 -8.399.51 - PBDT7.1512.07 -41 44.9134.73 29 PBT5.5811.01 -49 39.0930.71 27 NP5.619.15 -39 31.0525.04 24

May 23 2024

