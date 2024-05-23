Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajputana Investment & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rajputana Investment &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 161.54% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net loss of Rajputana Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 161.54% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 766.67% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 240.48% to Rs 2.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.680.26 162 2.860.84 240 OPM %-16.1823.08 -13.64-23.81 - PBDT-0.030.13 PL 0.700.10 600 PBT-0.030.13 PL 0.700.09 678 NP-0.020.10 PL 0.520.06 767

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

