Sales rise 161.54% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net loss of Rajputana Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 161.54% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 766.67% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 240.48% to Rs 2.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

0.680.262.860.84-16.1823.0813.64-23.81-0.030.130.700.10-0.030.130.700.09-0.020.100.520.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News