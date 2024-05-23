Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Max Heights Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Max Heights Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 437.41% to Rs 7.47 crore

Net profit of Max Heights Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 437.41% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.62% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 267.72% to Rs 22.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.471.39 437 22.216.04 268 OPM %0.4023.02 -1.5320.03 - PBDT0.61-0.17 LP 0.650.39 67 PBT0.57-0.24 LP 0.420.24 75 NP0.46-0.27 LP 0.310.21 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Max Heights Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Max Heights Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Whispering Heights Real Estate Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.23 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Market erases gains; realty shares advance

ATS Heights Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: ITC, Nykaa, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Power Grid Corp

Allcargo Logistics arm acquires 25% stake in Fair Trade

Cautious optimism: shares may see uptick at open

Rajputana Investment &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 58.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story