Rattanindia Ent board to mull fund raising plan on 2 July

Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Rattanindia Enterprises said that its board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, to consider raising funds through a rights issue or any other permissible mode.

The funds will be utilize to accelerate the growth of the company.

RattanIndia Enterprises serves as the growth engine of the RattanIndia Group dedicated to pioneering new-age businesses. With a focus on innovative technologies, RattanIndia Enterprises is driving the transformation of various industries, including Electric Mobility (Revolt Motors), E-commerce (Cocoblu Retail), Fashion brands (Neo Brands), Fintech (WeFin), and Drones (Neosky), with the goal of positively impacting the lives of millions of Indians.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 355.89 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 81.29 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 16.2% YoY to Rs 1,504.56 crore in Q4 FY25.

The counter jumped 4.48% to end at Rs 63.23 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

