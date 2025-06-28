Waaree Energies arm bags order from American entity

Waaree Energies said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas received an order for supply 540 MW modules from a renowned customer who is a developer of utility scale solar and energy storage projects across United States.

The company will supply 270MW solar modules in 2025 & 270MW solar modules in 2027-2028.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4GW for solar cells. With presence across India and more than 25 countries worldwide, we offer innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.