RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Olectra Greentech Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd and Kaynes Technology India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 August 2024. RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd surged 11.92% to Rs 90.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 62.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Olectra Greentech Ltd soared 11.42% to Rs 1719.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54461 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd spiked 9.33% to Rs 227.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd jumped 8.79% to Rs 762. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60589 shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd gained 7.12% to Rs 4598.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10888 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13398 shares in the past one month.

