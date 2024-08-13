HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of HB Leasing & Finance Co reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 73.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.040.15-200.000-0.080-0.080-0.080

