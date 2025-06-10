Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with small gains; IT shares rally for 5th day

Indices trade with small gains; IT shares rally for 5th day

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The frontline indices traded with minor gains in mid-morning trade, tracking positive global cues. The Nifty hovered above the 25,100 level. IT shares extended gains for the fifth consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 29.93 points or 0.04% to 82,475.14. The Nifty 50 index rose 23.55 points or 0.09% to 25,125.50.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.30% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.35%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,245 shares rose and 1,521 shares fell. A total of 178 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 1.78% to 38,339.85. The index rose 4.14% in the five consecutive trading sessions.

Coforge (up 3.01%), Persistent Systems (up 2.91%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.27%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.4%), Mphasis (up 1.36%), LTIMindtree (up 1.33%), HCL Technologies (up 1.32%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.12%), Infosys (up 0.97%), and Wipro (up 0.55%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Jindal Saw surged 9.06% after announcing board approval for three overseas investments worth up to $118 million, aimed at expanding its footprint in the Middle Easts iron and steel industry.

OneSource Specialty Pharma rose 4.45% after the company announced that its flagship drug-device combination facility in Bangalore has retained its compliance status with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Global Markets:

Asian stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as investors awaited further developments from the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks.

Trade discussions between the two countries resumed in London on Monday. The U.S. delegation included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while the Chinese delegation was led by Vice Premier He Lifeng. The talks follow a May agreement to temporarily reduce mutual tariffs. Current discussions are focused on China's export controls on rare earth minerals and U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to Chinaboth of which have significant implications for global supply chains.

In the U.S., equity market movements were subdued on Monday ahead of the upcoming consumer price index (CPI) inflation data release scheduled for Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.09%, marking its second consecutive gain. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.31%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by 1.11 points.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

