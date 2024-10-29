Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.60% to Rs 12.76 crore

Net profit of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.60% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.7610.85 18 OPM %7.213.59 -PBDT0.48-0.17 LP PBT0.03-0.59 LP NP0.05-0.74 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Democrats go after Jill Stein, Cornel West in ads aimed at young US voters

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised for muted start, shows GIFT Nifty; Afcons IPO eyed

Unity Run embodies India's unity, vision for Viksit Bharat: Amit Shah

Congress announces 4 candidates for Maharashtra, 2 for Jharkhand polls

Yen mired in political uncertainty, dollar awaits key data releases

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story