Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 5.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.94% to Rs 81.87 crore

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 5.12% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 81.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 85.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.81.8785.239.459.945.265.504.244.463.153.32

