Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit declines 5.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.94% to Rs 81.87 croreNet profit of Patels Airtemp (India) declined 5.12% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.94% to Rs 81.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 85.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales81.8785.23 -4 OPM %9.459.94 -PBDT5.265.50 -4 PBT4.244.46 -5 NP3.153.32 -5
