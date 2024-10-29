Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 1285.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 110.53% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers rose 1285.71% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 110.53% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.400.19 111 OPM %12.50-68.42 -PBDT1.060.12 783 PBT1.060.11 864 NP0.970.07 1286
Powered by Capital Market - Live News