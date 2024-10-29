Aryan Share & Stock Brokers standalone net profit rises 1285.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 110.53% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Aryan Share & Stock Brokers rose 1285.71% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 110.53% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.400.1912.50-68.421.060.121.060.110.970.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News