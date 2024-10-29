Gillette India standalone net profit rises 43.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.12% to Rs 781.82 croreNet profit of Gillette India rose 43.50% to Rs 133.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 92.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.12% to Rs 781.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 667.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales781.82667.55 17 OPM %24.3620.63 -PBDT196.49145.25 35 PBT177.25125.16 42 NP133.0192.69 43
