Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gillette India standalone net profit rises 43.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 43.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.12% to Rs 781.82 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 43.50% to Rs 133.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 92.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.12% to Rs 781.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 667.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales781.82667.55 17 OPM %24.3620.63 -PBDT196.49145.25 35 PBT177.25125.16 42 NP133.0192.69 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Democrats go after Jill Stein, Cornel West in ads aimed at young US voters

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets poised for muted start, shows GIFT Nifty; Afcons IPO eyed

Unity Run embodies India's unity, vision for Viksit Bharat: Amit Shah

Congress announces 4 candidates for Maharashtra, 2 for Jharkhand polls

Yen mired in political uncertainty, dollar awaits key data releases

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story