Gillette India standalone net profit rises 43.50% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gillette India rose 43.50% to Rs 133.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 92.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.12% to Rs 781.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 667.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.781.82667.5524.3620.63196.49145.25177.25125.16133.0192.69

