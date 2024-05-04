Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 18.30% to Rs 13.12 crore

Net profit of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.88% to Rs 44.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.1211.09 18 44.9752.83 -15 OPM %13.117.39 -6.987.36 - PBDT1.160.07 1557 0.941.61 -42 PBT0.74-0.35 LP -0.760.02 PL NP0.58-0.38 LP -0.590.02 PL

First Published: May 04 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

