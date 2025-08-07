Indian Infotech and Software standalone net profit declines 8.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.06% to Rs 10.72 crore

Net profit of Indian Infotech and Software declined 8.93% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.06% to Rs 10.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.7217.5933.3024.053.574.233.574.232.652.91

